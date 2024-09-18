Fireside Chat: Leveraging tech to improve perishable food inventory management

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ 3PL Summit on Wednesday.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: The technology that keeps food fresh while lowering emissions.

DETAILS: In this fireside chat, Oria Malka, vice president of sales at Evigence, talks about how Evigence is helping companies reduce their carbon footprint through food freshness tracking technology.

KEY QUOTES FROM MALKA:

“[Our sensors] mimic the degradation of any perishable products. What we currently do is actually combine sensors with data analytics and leverage that data into driving our customers with a smarter decision-making process.”

“Our sensors are providing to the customers the ability to determine, in real time, the level of freshness of the product, and by that, I mean the real remaining shelf life of the product. … They can basically decide how to manage [that product’s inventory better]. So if you’re getting an indication from the sensor that there is an aging case or that a case in the next city actually has more shelf life than you’re expecting, you’ll manage your inventory in a more efficient way.”

“If you leverage the data to make more data-driven decisions, you can reduce your costs and your carbon footprints and become more sustainable. … [For example] by taking that data and deciding to use a different gel pack that is more efficient and more environmentally friendly.”





Fireside Chat: Sami Khan talks misconceptions about electric vehicles

Fireside Chat: Link Logistics touts sustainable utility management offering

Cost parity with diesel is a must for semitruck electrification to get in gear | WHAT THE TRUCK?!?