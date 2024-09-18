Fireside Chat: Link Logistics touts sustainable utility management offering

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Net-Zero Carbon Summit on Wednesday.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Benefits of outsourcing utility management and implementing renewable energy solutions.

DETAILS: Sam Stockdale, senior vice president and head of sustainability at Link Logistics, talks about the success Link has had with its new utility management and renewable energy offering.

KEY QUOTES FROM STOCKDALE:

On Link’s new utility management and renewable energy offering: “So far … the results are really strong and customers to date have saved an average of 12 to 16 cents per square foot.”

On the impacts from outsourcing utility management: “It focuses on having customers yield control of management for energy via the utility meters to Link so that we can enroll those meters and structures that drive down their expenses. And those can be anything ranging from security deposits or bill audit discovery. It can be hedging for power opportunities, or it could be solar products or renewable energy products.”

On tangible benefits to customers: “We’ve saved customers over $3 million in utility expenses to date. We have resolved over 400 utility billing disputes.”

