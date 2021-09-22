First in line: Bed Bath & Beyond joins DoorDash Marketplace

In May, Bed Bath & Beyond announced an agreement with DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) to provide same-day delivery. It is now taking the next step to market its goods with the delivery provider – joining DoorDash Marketplace.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) said it is the first home goods retailer to make its products available on the marketplace, which allows customers to order items directly through doordash.com or through the DoorDash app. Typically used by restaurants, DoorDash is expanding its marketplace to additional types of business as it looks to diversify its revenue streams.

“As DoorDash accelerates into new categories and expands our offerings to meet consumers’ on-demand needs, we are excited to partner with Bed Bath & Beyond as our premier home retailer available on the marketplace,” said Shanna Prevé, vice president of strategic partnerships and business development at DoorDash.

Bed Bath & Beyond will make 60,000 products from BedBathandbeyond.com and buybuyBABY.com available through DoorDash Marketplace. Orders will be fulfilled from more than 700 Bed Bath & Beyond retail locations and 120 buybuy Baby locations nationwide.

Delivery will be within an hour in most cases for in-stock items, the retailer said.

“As we continue our transformation to a digital-first, omni-always retailer, DoorDash is an ideal partner to help expand our marketing reach to the millions of customers who already shop their digital channels,” said Rafeh Masood, executive vice president, chief digital officer and interim chief brand officer for Bed Bath & Beyond. “We are particularly pleased to be the first retailer specializing in home and baby to join the DoorDash marketplace, as it speaks to our authority in these markets and our work to strengthen our customer base.”

Customers ordering through Oct. 10 can use the code BEDBATH to receive 40% off – up to $40 – on their first Bed Bath & Beyond order through DoorDash Marketplace. A similar offer is available using the code BABY on buybuy Baby purchases.

Bed Bath & Beyond has been working to revamp its supply chain and transition into an omnichannel retailer. The company also has agreements with Shipt and Instacart as part of its “omni-always” fulfillment strategy and in July added Roadie. Combined, these networks offer delivery to almost 18,000 ZIP codes in the U.S.

In July, the company announced an agreement with Ryder System (NYSE: R) to develop and operate two regional distribution centers designed to reduce store replenishment times from the current 35 days to less than 10. The first facility, in Frackville, Pennsylvania, is taking in merchandise and expected to open this fall. The second facility will open next year in Southern California. Both facilities will supply stores and aid in filing both in-store inventory as well as that for online shopping, including buy online, pickup in store, curbside pickup, same-day delivery and ship from store.

