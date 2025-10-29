First look: C.H. Robinson again is strong, and Wall Street throws roses

The financial performance of C.H. Robinson (NASDAQ: CHRW) continued to rip higher in the third quarter, with various levels of profitability and performance improved even as there was no sign of a market turnaround as measured by some of the company’s data.

Wall Street, which already has made C.H. Robinson an investment darling–up about 30% in just the last three months alone, and about 20% in the last year–sent the stock soaring in the first hour after the earnings release. At approximately 4:30 pm EDT, C.H. Robinson stock was up about 12.2% to $145.20, a gain of more than $15.80 since its close just one half hour before.

The company’s ability to churn out profits even as revenue was stagnant or lower was stark in the earnings report.