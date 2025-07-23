First look: Knight-Swift Q2 earnings

Knight-Swift Transportation reported only modest sequential improvements to trends during the second quarter. The company relied on cost cutting and operational efficiencies to squeak past analysts’ expectations.

“In a quarter of unusual crosscurrents, we leveraged our cost initiatives and the agility of our over-the-road model to overcome a truckload market that lacked the normal seasonal build and which brought mix changes that put more pressure on revenue per mile than anticipated,” CEO Adam Miller said in a news release after the market closed on Wednesday.

Knight-Swift (NYSE: KNX) reported adjusted earnings per share of 35 cents for the second quarter, which was in line with management’s prior outlook of 30 to 38 cents. The result was 2 cents ahead of analysts’ expectations and 11 cents higher year over year.

Table: Knight-Swift’s key performance indicators – Consolidated

Truckload revenue fell 3% y/y as average tractors in service declined 7%, which was partially offset by a 4% increase in revenue per tractor. The “unseasonably soft” quarter produced a 94.6% adjusted operating ratio (inverse of operating margin), 260 basis points better y/y but just 100 bps improved from the first quarter.