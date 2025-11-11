First look: larger Proficient Auto shows various signs of improvement

It’s a bigger Proficient Auto Logistics that reported its earnings for the third quarter, with small signs of improvement in its performance.

Proficient had a significant increase in deliveries fueled in part by its acquisition of Brothers Auto Transport in April. Brothers was the second acquisition Proficient (NASDAQ: PAL) has made since it went public last year; its first was ATG in August 2024.

Total deliveries made by Proficient trucks–which management has said it wants to increase as a percentage of business–were up 24.8% to 209,340, while subhauler deliveries rose 19.4% to 396,001. Total Units delivered were 605,341, an increase of 21% from Q3 2024. But in the second quarter, the number of units hauled was 631,426.