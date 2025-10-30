First look: mixed signs of a turnaround at TFI’s U.S. LTL operations

The long struggle at TFI International (NYSE: TFII) to turn around its U.S. LTL operations showed just a few signs of improvement in the third quarter.

The one key metric that was a step in the right direction was the operating ratio (OR) for the segment, which contains the former UPS Freight LTL operations that TFI bought in 2021. The OR for the U.S. LTL operations at TFI was 92.2%, unchanged from the third quarter of 2024. But it did mark an improvement over the 94% recorded in the second quarter.

Other key metrics compared to a year ago were mostly lower. Revenue per hundredweight excluding fuel, the all-important yield number, was down 3.33% from the third quarter of 2024. Including fuel, that number was down 2.45%.