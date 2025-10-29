First look: Old Dominion Q3 earnings

Old Dominion Freight Line reported better-than-expected results for the third quarter on Wednesday ahead of the market open. Volume declines were again partially offset by higher yields and cost takeouts.

The less-than-truckload carrier posted earnings per share of $1.28, 6 cents ahead of consensus but 15 cents lower year over year. A Higher tax rate was a 3-cent drag on the quarter.

Analysts lowered forecasts heading into the print as industrial demand weakness lingered and expectations for peak season soured. (The carrier’s third-quarter consensus estimate stood at $1.32 three months ago.)

Table: Old Dominion’s key performance indicators

Old Dominion (NASDAQ: ODFL) reported revenue of $1.41 billion, which was slightly ahead of the consensus estimate but 4% lower y/y. Tonnage continued to fall even as the y/y comps got easier. Total tonnage declined 9% y/y, partially offset by a 5% increase in yield (revenue per hundredweight).