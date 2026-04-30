First look: Schneider National Q1 results

Multimodal transportation provider Schneider National beat first-quarter expectations Thursday after the market closed. The company also reiterated its full-year earnings outlook.
Schneider (NYSE: SNDR) reported adjusted earnings per share of 12 cents, 2 cents above the consensus estimate but 4 cents lower year over year. Consolidated revenue of $1.4 billion was flat y/y and just shy of the $1.42 billion consensus estimate.
Truckload revenue increased 1% y/y (excluding fuel surcharges) to $618 million as average trucks in service dipped 1% and revenue per truck per week increased 3%. The company noted utilization gains across both its network and dedicated fleets.
The TL unit reported a 96.7% adjusted operating ratio, which was 80 basis points worse y/y.
“In the first quarter, we saw the impact of structural supply rationalization which is driving the market toward more normal conditions,” said President and CEO Mark Rourke in a news release. “Strong execution on our cost and productivity actions, as well as the benefits of operating a diverse, nimble portfolio, allowed us to capitalize on opportunities and effectively navigate a quarter marked by disruptive weather and fuel volatility.”
Schneider reiterated 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of 70 cents to $1. The range bracketed an 85-cent consensus estimate at the time of the print. (The company reported full-year 2025 adjusted EPS of 63 cents.)
Shares of SNDR were up 1.8% in afterhours trading on Thursday.
The company will host a call to discuss first-quarter results at 4:30 p.m. EDT on Thursday.
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