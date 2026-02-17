First look: Some US LTL indicators at TFI International turn higher

TFI International showed some signs of improvement in its U.S LTL division in the fourth quarter of 2025, which has been a key goal of company management.

But the TFI (NYSE: TFII) earnings report released Tuesday showed other data points reflecting continued weakness.

TFI’s U.S. LTL operations have at its core the UPS Freight operations the company acquired in 2021.