International Roadcheck 2026: ELDs under scrutiny

International Roadcheck will be May 12-14 this year, and ELDs will be the primary driver safety target.

The separate vehicle safety target will be cargo securement.

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance, which manages Roadcheck, announced the dates of the 72-hour enforcement late this past week. The dates are in line with when International Roadcheck generally takes place. Roadcheck last year was May 13-15.

Roadcheck is referred to as “international” because it takes place in the U.S., Canada and Mexico in a coordinated effort among law enforcement. Inspectors, according to CVSA, are at weigh stations or inspections as well as “pop-up inspection sites.”

The inspection is a 37-point test. The two major parts, CVSA said, are “an examination of the driver’s operating requirements and an assessment of the vehicle’s mechanical fitness.”

Tampering, falsification or manipulation

The driver focus in 2026 be ELDs, with inspectors looking for “tampering, falsification or manipulation,” according to CVSA.

“Inaccurate ELD entries may result from a driver’s lack of understanding of the federal regulations and exemptions,” CVSA said in its announcement. “However, in some cases, inaccurate entries are purposefully used to conceal hours-of-service violations, and some records are manipulated to conceal driving time (with no indication the record was edited as required by federal regulations).”

CVSA said in 2025, falsification of records was one of the most cited violations during all roadside inspections recorded by FMCSA, with more than 50,000 booked by the agency over the course of the year.

CVSA said of the “vehicle focus” that improper or inadequate cargo securement “poses a serious risk to the driver and other motorists by adversely affecting the vehicle’s maneuverability and/or causing unsecured loads to fall or become dislodged, resulting in roadway hazards and/or crashes.”

FMCSA data from last year, according to CVSA, recorded 18,108 violations in the U.S. during the year “issued because cargo was not secured to prevent leaking/spilling/blowing/falling and 16,054 violations were issued for vehicle components or dunnage not being secured.”

Last year, CVSA made 56,178 inspections during Roadcheck. Of those inspections, 81.6% of the vehicles and 94.1% of the drivers passed the inspection. Others received an out of service order.

Roadcheck last year was the first time in several years when the number of drivers who stayed off the road to avoid stepped-up enforcement appeared to have a noticeable impact on capacity. It had been seen as a possible first sign to the end of the freight recession.

However, that tightening was not sustained and it has only been since late November that the Outbounder Tender Rejection Index in SONAR has shown a steady increase.

More articles by John Kingston

New territory: RXO debt rating from Moody’s now below investment-grade cutoff

Annual employment report revision shows huge decline in truck transportation jobs

No new deals imminent, but Love’s eyeing more growth in factoring