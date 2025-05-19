Roadcheck effects persist as truckload market still tightening

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s (CVSA) annual International Roadcheck inspection blitz has come and gone, but its effects on the trucking industry are proving more persistent than in recent years, revealing a market that may be more vulnerable to disruption than previously thought.

The three-day enforcement initiative, which took place last Tuesday through Thursday, saw inspectors across North America conducting comprehensive examinations of both driver credentials and vehicle conditions. While Roadcheck week traditionally causes temporary market tightening as drivers opt to sideline their trucks, this year’s aftermath suggests deeper structural issues in the freight market.

During the inspection period itself, truckload capacity tightened noticeably, with the Outbound Tender Rejection Index (OTRI) increasing by over half a percentage point in just a few days. National tender rejection rates jumped from 5.21% on May 11 to 6.48% by Sunday. Simultaneously, the National Truckload Index (NTI), which tracks aggregated dry van spot rates, rose approximately 4.5% – from $2.19 a mile to $2.29 a mile – over the same period.

(The Outbound Tender Rejection Index measures the percentage of electronically tendered shipment requests rejected by carriers, indicating the relative balance of supply and demand. Chart: SONAR. To learn more about SONAR, click here.)

What makes this year’s Roadcheck response particularly notable is that these elevated rejection rates have persisted beyond the inspection period itself. The sustained tightening indicates this is potentially the most vulnerable the truckload market has been in years, despite broader economic concerns.



