First Look: Universal Logistics Holdings

Universal Logistics Holdings’ first-quarter operating revenue decreased 22.3% year over year to $382.4 million, which company officials attributed to a sluggish freight market.

“While we gained positive momentum as the quarter progressed, the early softness posed a significant headwind to our overall performance for the entire period,” CEO Tim Phillips said in a news release. “Lower auto production, combined with sustained weakness in the freight market, resulted in top-line revenues falling short of our expectations and contributed to a compression in our operating margin.”

Universal Logistics (Nasdaq: ULH) is a Warren, Michigan-based truckload transportation, intermodal and logistics provider. The company provides services across the U.S, Mexico, Canada and Colombia and has more than 10,000 employees.

First-quarter earnings per share came in at 23 cents per share, an 88% year-over-year decrease.



