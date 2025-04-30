First look: XPO beats first-quarter earnings expectations

Less-than-truckload carrier XPO beat first-quarter expectations on Wednesday ahead of the market open.

XPO (NYSE: XPO) reported adjusted earnings per share of 73 cents, which was 8 cents better than the consensus estimate but 8 cents lower year over year. The adjusted EPS number excluded transaction and restructuring costs.

“Our plan is driving results, with a long runway for margin expansion, supported by superior service and high-return investments in our network,” said CEO Mario Harik in a news release. “We’re executing to achieve years of outperformance, regardless of the freight market environment.”

Table: XPO’s key performance indicators

The company’s LTL unit reported revenue of $1.17 billion, a 4% y/y decline (down 3.3% on a per-day basis). Tonnage per day was down 7.5%, but revenue per hundredweight, or yield, was up 4.5% (6.9% higher excluding fuel surcharges).