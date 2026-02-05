First look: XPO posts Q4 earnings beat

XPO (NYSE: XPO) reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 88 cents ahead of the market open on Thursday. That was 12 cents higher than the consensus estimate but 1 cent below the year-ago result.

The consensus estimate moved down (from 85 cents) after XPO’s intraquarter update, which some analysts construed as worse-than-expected. (The adjusted EPS result excluded gains on real estate sales in addition to transaction and restructuring costs.)

Consolidated revenue of $2.01 billion was 4.7% higher year over year and ahead of a $1.95 billion consensus estimate.

“By pairing world-class service with our proprietary technology, we’re building durable earnings power unique to our business,” said Mario Harik, chairman and CEO, in a news release. “We’re continuing to execute for market-leading margin expansion in the current environment, while positioning for outsized share and margin gains in a recovery.”