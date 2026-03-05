Fleet buying spree signals trucking down-cycle may be turning

North American fleets sharply increased orders for new heavy-duty trucks in February, signaling strengthening demand across the freight market.

Preliminary data from FTR Transportation Intelligence shows Class 8 net orders totaled 47,200 units in February, up 47% from January and 159% year over year.

The figure represents the highest monthly order total since September 2022 and the third consecutive month of year-over-year growth above 20%, according to FTR’s monthly report.

The February total was also far above the 10-year February average of 24,991 units, reflecting a surge in both on-highway and vocational truck demand. Over the past 12 months, orders have totaled about 258,466 units, the FTR report said.