Fleet card fraud: Assessing the impact of fuel fraud on profitability

2022 marked a worrying record for the trucking industry: It was the costliest year to conduct business for fleet operators, surpassing the record established in 2021.
Spotting and preventing fraud presents an opportunity to realize savings, but due to outdated solutions and disparate vehicle management and fleet card management systems, fraud can slip through the cracks undetected. Fraud — intentional stealing — is shrinking profit margins and increasing overhead and total cost of operation amid a hostile economic environment.
FreightWaves and Motive teamed up to survey fleet operators about their operations costs, especially concerning the extent to which fraud impacts their bottom lines, how their companies are fighting back and with what success
Insights include:
- The state of fraud in the fleet industry; challenges and opportunities
- How much hidden fraud could be impacting your profitability
- How telematics-backed fraud management can provide better detection
- How to arm your team with proactive alerts and reporting that stops fraud at the pump
Download the complimentary report today to access the full insights.
F3: Future of Freight Festival
NOVEMBER 7-9, 2023 • CHATTANOOGA, TN • IN-PERSON EVENT
The second annual F3: Future of Freight Festival will be held in Chattanooga, “The Scenic City,” this November. F3 combines innovation and entertainment — featuring live demos, industry experts discussing freight market trends for 2024, afternoon networking events, and Grammy Award-winning musicians performing in the evenings amidst the cool Appalachian fall weather.