Fleets that remain elite — WHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Whom should you drive for this year?

The fleet you choose to drive for can make or break your experience as a trucker, so Dooner and The Dude are breaking down the top carriers to work with. They host Jane Jazrawy, CEO of Carriers Edge. Her company has dropped its list of best fleets.

Jazrawy says “even in the midst of a pandemic these fleets are focused on creating a great workplace experience for all their drivers, and with an average satisfaction rate over 90% their drivers clearly appreciate those efforts.” The top carriers include Erb Transport, Jetco Delivery and Grand Island Express, which has made the list for 10 straight years.

You can find the full list of fleets right here on freightwaves.com.

Driving for a good fleet can be helpful for a driver’s mental health, but what about physical well-being? That’s where Steve Kane, creator of the Rolling Strong wellness platform, comes in, with the goal of helping drivers manage nutrition, stress, fitness and sleep.

Kane is a triathlete who has overcome cancer and COVID and is now encouraging drivers to gamify their health by integrating his program with Trucker Path in a wellness competition called “Highway to Health.”

Up next is Trey Griggs, vice president of Lean Sales, to Play It Forward with an original song titled “Dooner and The Dude.” Griggs is a big believer in Kansas City, Mo. as an up-and-coming epicenter for e-commerce warehousing and distribution.

The last guest on this episode has a long, storied history with Air Canada; Peter Bolle spent decades as the strategic procurement manager for the airline, optimizing passenger jets for cargo purposes.

Bolle explains how Air Canada is reworking its fleet using engineering packages. Those reworks include taking several Boeing planes in the fleet, removing passenger seats and optimizing space and weight limitations in order to get more value out of the cargo movement.



