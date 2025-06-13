Fleetworthy acquires Haul for AI-enhanced fleet compliance

Fleetworthy recently announced it had acquired Haul, a provider of AI-powered compliance and safety technology. The combination expands Fleetworthy’s offering by adding artificial intelligence and automation to its capabilities, including automated document audits, intelligent driver onboarding and scorecards, and real-time compliance monitoring.

The safety and compliance gains continue to build out Fleetworthy’s existing technology suite, which includes toll management and weigh station bypass from its acquisitions of Drivewyze and Bestpass. Existing Haul users will continue to benefit from its platform, which now includes backing by Fleetworthy’s nationwide support and infrastructure.

“This acquisition is a pivotal moment in our growth as we transform the way fleets manage compliance and safety,” said Mike Precia, president and chief strategy officer of Fleetworthy in the release. “Haul’s platform brings powerful automation, actionable insights, and intuitive user experiences that align perfectly with our vision of delivering the best fleet technology.”

Another benefit is Haul’s platform integration with leading telematics providers, allowing fleets to look at real-time driver behavior data, automated risk scoring and targeted driver coaching. Tim Henry, co-founder of Haul said in the release, “At Haul, we’ve always believed that AI has the power to fundamentally improve fleet compliance and operations. Joining Fleetworthy gives us the scale and reach to achieve that vision, and I’m excited for the next phase of innovation.”



