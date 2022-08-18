Flexport reunites ex-Amazon HR exec with incoming CEO Dave Clark

Flexport, a rapidly growing logistics services provider out front in automating international trade processes in a central platform, said Thursday it has hired a former top executive at Amazon and close colleague of incoming co-CEO Dave Clark as chief human resources officer.

Darcie Henry will join the company, effective Oct. 24, after spending the past year in the same role at Snap Inc., the parent company of social media app Snapchat, the San Francisco-based freight forwarder announced.

Before that, Henry spent 23 years at Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), where she was instrumental in helping the retail and tech giant massively expand its workforce for the Amazon store, fulfillment and logistics. As vice president of HR, global consumer and operations, she led a team of thousands of human resources professionals, serving hundreds of thousands of employees around the globe.

The hire is significant because Henry worked closely with Clark at Amazon and knows what type of talent he is looking for and how to quickly scale up an organization. Clark headed Amazon’s Worldwide Consumer unit and was the brains behind the online retailer’s transport and logistics network, including a private cargo airline with a fleet of nearly 100 aircraft.

Clark is scheduled to start Sept. 1 as co-CEO with founder Ryan Petersen. They will share the job for six months before Petersen becomes executive chairman.

“Darcie brings decades of leadership experience scaling fast-growing teams and building mission-oriented cultures at some of the world’s most innovative and influential companies,” Petersen said in a news release. “As we look ahead to a new era of growth at Flexport, Darcie will be the perfect leader to help us build a world-class team to fulfill our mission of making global trade easy for everyone.”

The 9-year-old company doubled revenue to $3.3 billion and posted its first profit in 2021, moving more than $19 billion worth of goods through its digital platform. The company has raised more than $2.3 billion and has many blue-chip customers. Clark is expected to build a sustainable model for continued growth as the company matures.

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

RECOMMENDED READING:

Flexport nabs Amazon’s Dave Clark for CEO role

Hellmann Worldwide takes control of Peru air forwarder