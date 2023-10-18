Flock Freight CRO Orlando Baeza departs after 8-month tenure

Eight months after Orlando Baeza was promoted from chief marketing officer to chief revenue officer, Flock Freight confirmed Tuesday that it has parted ways with Baeza, as well as seven employees from the FreightTech company’s social and creative teams who worked for him.

“Over a year ago, we made a significant investment in bringing the Flock brand to life, and while the work was exceptional, we ultimately saw a better opportunity to reorient our growth investments and plan to expand the outbound sales staff by 15 as quickly as possible, said Oren Zaslansky, founder and CEO, in a statement to FreightWaves. “As with all startups, we are constantly fine-tuning our go-to-market strategy — it is both expected and responsible.”

Baeza was hired as chief marketing officer for Flock Freight in April 2022. He spearheaded the company’s rebranding efforts, including a multimillion-dollar ad campaign, Define Your Load, which featured “Blue’s Clues” star Steve Burns. Flock’s ad campaign, designed to quantify inefficiencies in the supply chain, was developed and produced with Maximum Effort, the marketing and production agency founded by George Dewey and Ryan Reynolds.

Before joining Flock Freight, Baeza focused on high-growth technology companies, previously serving as CMO for technology startups BuzzFeed and Kajabi, as well as marketing initiatives for brands like Nike, Adidas, Paramount and Activision.

As of publication Wednesday, Baeza had not responded to FreightWaves’ request seeking comment.

Flock Freight, which is headquartered in Encinitas, California, with a second office in Chicago, has had to make some tough decisions in the volatile freight environment.





In a recent article published by FreightWaves, Flock announced a string of strategic partnerships, which it said have aided the company’s ability to expand its pool of partial shipments. In September, Flock Freight announced a multiyear integration partnership with TMS provider e2open, giving its shipper customers access to freight pooling technology.

It’s unclear who will fill the CRO position.

Do you have a news tip or story to share? Send me an email or message me @cage_writer on X, formerly known as Twitter. Your name will not be used without your permission.

Read more articles here:

Flock Freight sees growth in pooling rates, potential of future scale

40-year-old Montana trucking company, freight brokerage shutters operations

Truckers: Shuttered Sunset Logistics still owes final paychecks, escrow

Judge rules TQL owes thousands of former employees overtime pay