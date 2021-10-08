  • ITVI.USA
InsightsNewsWeather and Critical Events

Flood threat continues on Southeast trucking lanes

Potential road closures, delays from Georgia to Carolinas

Photo of Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Follow on Twitter Friday, October 8, 2021
2 minutes read
Tractor-trailers in heavy rain.
(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Truckers will hit more periods of torrential rain Friday in the Southeast, with additional areas of flash flooding likely.

Some parts of the region have been drenched with more than 12 inches of rain since last weekend, according to the National Weather Service, and four people have died in Alabama floodwaters.

Several more inches of rain are possible from Georgia to the Carolinas due to a slow-moving front. Because the ground is saturated, waterways will keep rising and runoff could lead to high water on many roads. Drivers may run into closures.

Flash flooding was already occurring early Friday morning in Georgia, just south of Macon. The NWS still has flash flood watches in place from much of Georgia into portions of North and South Carolina, including Atlanta, Macon, Asheville and Greenville. These areas could see another 2 to 4 inches of rain Friday, with isolated spots of up to 6 inches. The watches are set to expire early Friday afternoon, but may be extended if the flash flood threat looks like it will last longer.

(Map: FreightWaves SONAR Critical Events and radar, Oct. 8, 2021, 8 a.m. ET. To learn more about FreightWaves SONAR, click here.)

Heavy rain may also impact drivers from Savannah, Georgia, to southern Florida, as the front interacts with a low pressure system off the Southeast coast. But any flash flooding in this region should be much more localized than areas previously mentioned. Downpours later Friday could also spread eastward across the Carolinas, heading to the mid-Atlantic on Saturday.

Major lanes of concern

• Interstate 16 from Macon to Oak Park, Georgia.
• Interstate 20 from Atlanta to Augusta, Georgia.
• Interstate 26 from Asheville to Hendersonville, North Carolina.
• Interstate 85 from Atlanta to Greenville.
• Interstate 95 from Wilmington, Delaware, to Miami.

Other notable weekend weather

Truckers will have to chain up this weekend in parts of the central and northern Rockies. Light snow accumulations could coat roads in high elevations of Colorado, Wyoming, Montana and Idaho. A stronger storm could dump 12 inches or more of snow in these areas during the first few days of next week. While it may not be a textbook blizzard, gusty winds could develop, reducing visibility due to blowing snow.

Related: 5 states with toughest chain laws for truckers

The heaviest snow this weekend will likely hit northeastern Utah. Thursday afternoon, the NWS issued a winter weather advisory for the Uinta Mountains, as well as the Ruby Mountains and the east Humboldt Range. Totals of 4 to 10 inches, accumulating mostly on Saturday, will affect drivers on Mirror Lake Highway, Bald Mountain Pass, Lamoille Canyon and Secret Pass. A few spots could see 12 inches or more.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Nick Austin.

Photo of Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

In his nearly 20 years of weather forecasting experience, Nick worked on air at WBBJ-TV and WRCB-TV, including time spent doing weather analysis and field reporting. He received his Bachelor of Science in Meteorology from Florida State University as well as a Bachelor of Science in Management from Georgia Institute of Technology. Nick is also a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association. As a member of the weather team at WBBJ-TV in Jackson, Tennessee, Nick was nominated for a Mid-South Emmy for live coverage of a major tornado outbreak in 2008. As part of the weather team at WRCB-TV in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Nick shared the Chattanooga Times-Free Press Best of the Best award for “Best Weather Team” for eight consecutive years. Nick earned his National Weather Association Broadcasting Seal in 2005.

