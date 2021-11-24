  • ITVI.USA
    15,280.330
    -86.000
    -0.6%
  • OTLT.USA
    3.092
    0.087
    2.9%
  • OTRI.USA
    20.240
    -0.200
    -1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,237.940
    -81.200
    -0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.100
    -0.100
    -2.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.550
    0.030
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.710
    0.060
    1.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.300
    0.010
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.580
    -0.120
    -4.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.140
    -0.010
    -0.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    136.000
    -3.000
    -2.2%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,280.330
    -86.000
    -0.6%
  • OTLT.USA
    3.092
    0.087
    2.9%
  • OTRI.USA
    20.240
    -0.200
    -1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,237.940
    -81.200
    -0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.100
    -0.100
    -2.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.550
    0.030
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.710
    0.060
    1.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.300
    0.010
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.580
    -0.120
    -4.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.140
    -0.010
    -0.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    136.000
    -3.000
    -2.2%
InsightsNewsWeather and Critical Events

Flooding likely in Pacific Northwest Thanksgiving weekend

Rain totals could exceed 10 inches in some places

Photo of Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Follow on Twitter Wednesday, November 24, 2021
1 minute read
Cars and tractor-trailers in heavy rain.
(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

A series of atmospheric river events is forecast to impact portions of western Washington and British Columbia beginning Wednesday.

Related: CP to resume Vancouver rail service Tuesday

These storm systems will result in freezing levels rising above many mountaintops, leading to quick snow melt. Combined with heavy rain, this will increase runoff and river levels, leading to potential flooding and landslides.

The first system will impact the region Wednesday night, peak on Thursday and fade Friday. Rivers originating from the Olympics, as well as the central and northern Cascades, will need to be monitored for flooding.

The second system will impact the region Saturday through Saturday night, with similar rainfall amounts. Cumulative effects of back-to-back systems will need to be watched closely.

A third system could impact the region Monday night through Wednesday of next week.

Total rain amounts by Sunday night could reach 7 to 10 inches in parts of the Olympic Peninsula, northwestern Washington east of Interstate 5, including Bellingham, and portions of British Columbia, including Victoria. The third storm next week could increase totals to more than 12 inches in some places, especially from the Olympic Peninsula to far western British Columbia.

Areas under the gun have already been hit by destructive flooding recently, leading to roadblocks and disruptions in freight flows and supply chains. Truckers may run into closures on U.S. Highway 101 in addition to some portions of Interstates 5 and 90.

Related: CN to reopen route to Vancouver to limited traffic

CN (NYSE: CNI) and Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP) railways may have to suspend service again, and problems could arise again at the Port of Vancouver.

Major lanes of concern

• Interstate 5 from Portland, Oregon, to Bellingham, Washington.
• U.S. Highway 101 from Astoria, Oregon, to Olympia, Washington.
• Trans-Canada Highway from Vancouver to Spuzzum.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Nick Austin.

You might also like:

Aging ‘Voice of the National Weather Service’ may soon sound better

Tanker pilot dies in crash while fighting Colorado wildfire

Rollover alleys: 5 Interstate stretches that pose greatest risk

Truckers who died helping accident victims named Highway Angels

Tags
Photo of Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Follow on Twitter Wednesday, November 24, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

In his nearly 20 years of weather forecasting experience, Nick worked on air at WBBJ-TV and WRCB-TV, including time spent doing weather analysis and field reporting. He received his Bachelor of Science in Meteorology from Florida State University as well as a Bachelor of Science in Management from Georgia Institute of Technology. Nick is also a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association. As a member of the weather team at WBBJ-TV in Jackson, Tennessee, Nick was nominated for a Mid-South Emmy for live coverage of a major tornado outbreak in 2008. As part of the weather team at WRCB-TV in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Nick shared the Chattanooga Times-Free Press Best of the Best award for “Best Weather Team” for eight consecutive years. Nick earned his National Weather Association Broadcasting Seal in 2005.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.