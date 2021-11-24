Flooding likely in Pacific Northwest Thanksgiving weekend

A series of atmospheric river events is forecast to impact portions of western Washington and British Columbia beginning Wednesday.

These storm systems will result in freezing levels rising above many mountaintops, leading to quick snow melt. Combined with heavy rain, this will increase runoff and river levels, leading to potential flooding and landslides.

The first system will impact the region Wednesday night, peak on Thursday and fade Friday. Rivers originating from the Olympics, as well as the central and northern Cascades, will need to be monitored for flooding.

The second system will impact the region Saturday through Saturday night, with similar rainfall amounts. Cumulative effects of back-to-back systems will need to be watched closely.

A third system could impact the region Monday night through Wednesday of next week.

Total rain amounts by Sunday night could reach 7 to 10 inches in parts of the Olympic Peninsula, northwestern Washington east of Interstate 5, including Bellingham, and portions of British Columbia, including Victoria. The third storm next week could increase totals to more than 12 inches in some places, especially from the Olympic Peninsula to far western British Columbia.

Areas under the gun have already been hit by destructive flooding recently, leading to roadblocks and disruptions in freight flows and supply chains. Truckers may run into closures on U.S. Highway 101 in addition to some portions of Interstates 5 and 90.

CN (NYSE: CNI) and Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP) railways may have to suspend service again, and problems could arise again at the Port of Vancouver.

Major lanes of concern

• Interstate 5 from Portland, Oregon, to Bellingham, Washington.

• U.S. Highway 101 from Astoria, Oregon, to Olympia, Washington.

• Trans-Canada Highway from Vancouver to Spuzzum.

