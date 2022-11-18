FloorFound builds out reverse logistics recommerce network

FloorFound has launched what it said is the largest recommerce network in North America for oversized items. The network, which includes facilities, fulfillment and transportation, provides retailers of oversized items a “plug-and-play infrastructure” with little to no upfront investment, the company said.

FloorFound said the network enables retailers to turn oversize returns into new revenue while eliminating inventory risks or sales cannibalization.

“Reverse logistics for oversized items has been nearly impossible and very unprofitable for most retailers of oversized items,” said Chris Richter, founder and CEO of FloorFound. “Through the FloorFound network, retailers who sell large items can outsource returns and implement a modern business model that recoups far more revenue and meets critical ESG goals.”

FloorFound said there is 12 million tons of furniture waste generated each year in the U.S., with 80% of that ending up in landfills.

“While second-hand fashion gained early prominence, demand for resale is now growing across all types of consumer goods. That includes furniture and other oversize items, a category that introduces a new level of complexity to circular commerce. Customers can’t simply mail back furniture they no longer want, and large items carry heftier price tags than t-shirts,” FloorFound wrote in its 2022 Recommerce Report.

FloorFound has opened five “recommerce processing centers” that are approximately 500,000 square feet of reprocessing space. Each center is staffed and capable of consolidating returns, receiving consumers’ returned or traded-in items, as well as bulk transfers from warehouses or other collection points.





Staff at the facilities are trained to inspect and grade each item and perform repairs or refurbishment as needed to prepare the item for resale. Employees are trained in each vertical of returns such as furniture, appliances and exercise equipment.

Once inspected, items are repackaged and prepared to be shipped out through FloorFound’s nationwide transportation network that includes carriers that specialize in handling and delivering oversized items. Retailers can also use their own transportation providers.

Finally, FloorFound has an integration with project44 to provide complete visibility and status of each item.

“The majority of consumers are willing to support sustainable resale by purchasing directly from brands, and seek out experiences that offer quality merchandise and superior customer experiences. With a resale program built on robust features and services, brands and retailers can establish themselves at the forefront of the circular economy,” the report noted.