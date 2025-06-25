FMCSA eases trucker rules for July 4th displays

WASHINGTON — Truck drivers hauling fireworks for the upcoming July 4th holiday shows will not have to worry about certain federal work-hour requirements with relief provided by FMCSA.

The safety agency will exempt approximately 44 private carriers and their approximately 3,000 drivers from an hours-of-service and electronic logging device (ELD) requirement for the period from June 28 through July 8 through 2029, according to a notice posted by FMCSA on Wednesday.

Specifically, the exemptions allow the drivers of these companies to exclude off-duty and sleeper berth time of any length from the calculation of the 14-hour driving window limit and to use paper to record their work hours instead of ELDs.

Current regulations prohibit drivers from driving after the 14th hour after coming on duty following 10 consecutive hours off duty, and are required to log their time using ELDs.