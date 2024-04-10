FMCSA sees ‘significant impacts’ on truck drive times in Baltimore area

WASHINGTON — The loss of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge is ramping up truck drive times in the region as data from the government and private sources begins to accumulate.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration confirmed on Wednesday that it is seeing “significant impacts” on truck trips in the region based on data supplied by the University of Maryland, particularly on traffic now being diverted through the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel (Interstate 895), the Fort McHenry Tunnel (Interstate 95) and the western side of the Baltimore Beltway (Interstate 695).

“We’re monitoring these roadways for reliability and how much variation there is in the travel time,” said Nicole Katsikides, an FMCSA transportation specialist, speaking on an FMCSA-sponsored webinar.

“We know truck drivers are concerned about reliability when route planning, because high variability in travel time impacts on-time deliveries and efficient operations. We will continue to monitor this information, which helps best to support the commercial vehicle community as things change related to the port.”



