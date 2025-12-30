FMCSA signals no fast track for teen-driver program extension

WASHINGTON — An upcoming decision facing the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is more than a simple regulatory deadline: it’s a choice between competing economic visions for the U.S. trucking market.

On one side, large corporate fleets – represented by the American Trucking Associations – argue that FMCSA’s Safe Driver Apprenticeship Pilot Program (SDAP), which recently completed three years of data collection on interstate drivers between the ages of 18 and 21, is a vital tool for economic growth.

On the other side, independent owner-operators – represented by the Owner-Operator Independent Driver’s Association – contend the program is a mechanism for wage suppression that undermines the stability of small businesses.

FMCSA and its chief, Derek Barrs, must now weigh these conflicting perspectives in deciding whether to allow SDAP to continue or to let it expire.