OOIDA, ATA clash over highway bill priorities

WASHINGTON — The trucking industry’s biggest lobbying groups have taken opposing sides on several key issues that lawmakers will take into account as Congress begins work reauthorizing funding for the next highway bill.

Among the biggest points of contention between the American Trucking Associations and the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association: Hair testing for drugs, allowing teen drivers to have interstate CDLs, and changes to independent contracting laws.

In its list of highway bill priorities sent to the U.S. Department of Transportation, ATA supports legislation requiring the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to accept truck drivers’ positive hair drug test results into the agency’s Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse.

But such a requirement, OOIDA contends in its own list of highway bill priorities, “would set a dangerous precedent by bypassing necessary technical feedback … needed to answer critical questions about the accuracy of these tests,” including potential false positives due to contamination and variances in hair types.