Retailers, trucking clash over vehicle weight limits

WASHINGTON — Retailers are pressuring the Trump administration and lawmakers to raise truck weight limits as Congress begins shaping the next highway bill.

In comments filed in response to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s request for policy priorities in next year’s surface transportation reauthorization – the current law expires at the end of September 2026 – the Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA) wants DOT to consider “modernizing” federal truck weight limits.

“Increasing allowable truck weights – particularly for vehicles equipped with additional axles and safety features – can significantly enhance freight efficiency, reduce the number of trips required to move goods, and lower greenhouse gas emissions,” wrote Sarah Gilmore, senior director of government affairs for the association, whose members include Target (NYSE: TGT), The Home Depot (NYSE: HD), and Dollar General (NYSE: DG).

Gilmore pointed out that some states already allow higher weight limits under controlled conditions.