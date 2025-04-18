Proposed bill reduces restrictions for tankers

WASHINGTON — House lawmakers have introduced bipartisan legislation to ease regulatory restrictions on haulers of dry goods such as flour and grain.

Reps. Rick Crawford, R-Ark., and Salud Carbajal, D-Calif., introduced this week the Variance Act, a bill that allows for a 10 percent shift in weight variance along the axles of trucks carrying dry-bulk cargo without an increase in the overall federal gross vehicle weight (GVW) limit.

The bill primarily affects tank truck carriers, which the bills’ sponsors point out makes up only 3 percent of the trucking industry, and only 2 percent of those haul dry bulk commodities.

“These dry goods will inevitably shift in the transport process and current law must account for the unique characteristics of the goods being transported,” said Crawford.



