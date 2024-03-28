FMCSA urged to factor electric trucks into detention study

WASHINGTON — A study by federal regulators aimed at reducing truckers’ detention time should take into account the time it will take to recharge an electric truck, according to an insurance group.

In comments filed with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, the National Association of Mutual Insurance Cos. (NAMIC), which supports FMCSA’s effort, said the insurance industry can provide the agency with recommendations — especially regarding zero-emission trucks — on “specific metrics, key performance indicators, and measures of success” as FMCSA plans the study.

“A number of states have adopted or are considering adopting requirements for [commercial motor vehicles] to be electric,” wrote NAMIC General Counsel Thomas Karol. “California may require half of all heavy trucks sold by 2035 to be electric. The impact of electric trucks on detention time may be substantial. Electric trucks are typically charged with a DC fast charger either overnight, at a warehouse destination, or on-the-move along highways.”

Karol noted that in addition to the estimated 30 minutes to eight hours, depending on the scenario, of actual charging time, “there is often time required to drive to and from the charging sites, as well as potential waiting time if another truck is already using the charger.”