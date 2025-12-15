FMCSA waives driving limits for fuel haulers in Northeast

WASHINGTON — Federal regulators are temporarily waiving hours-of-service regulations for truckers hauling heating fuel in four northeastern states in response to severe winter weather and a power outage.

The regional emergency order, issued by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration on Friday, exempts drivers operating in Delaware, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania from regulation 49 CFR 395.3, which covers daily and weekly maximum allowable driving times.

“This emergency declaration is issued in response to winter storms and cold weather in the affected States and a power outage at a major gas refinery and industrial complex in Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania severely disrupting the flow of propane and the current and anticipated effects on people and property, including the immediate risk to public health, safety and welfare,” the order states.

“This emergency declaration addresses the emergency conditions creating a need for immediate transportation of heating fuel, including propane, natural gas, and heating oil, and provides necessary relief.”