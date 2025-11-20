FMCSA’s tighter bond enforcement looms over freight brokers in 2026

Many freight brokers look forward to turning the page on 2025, another difficult year for the trucking industry, but they’re now facing what could be the most consequential regulatory shift in several years.

On January 16, 2026, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s long-awaited updates to broker and freight forwarder financial responsibility rules fully kick in, transforming the $75,000 surety bond from a largely paper requirement into a rigidly enforced floor. Freight brokers’ gross margins, especially on a margin dollars per load basis, have been under pressure for years. These changes will present further challenges to highly leveraged brokers who already don’t have much room to maneuver.

The rules, finalized in late 2023 and delayed by a year due to registration system issues, close loopholes that have allowed some brokers to operate with depleted or questionable financial security. Chief among the changes is the requirement for immediate suspension of operating authority if a broker’s available bond or trust fund dips below $75,000 and isn’t replenished within seven business days of notice. Surety providers and trustees must now electronically notify FMCSA of drawdowns or signs of insolvency, practically in real time.

Perhaps most disruptively, BMC-85 trust funds—the alternative to traditional surety bonds used by thousands of brokers—must now consist solely of cash or cash-equivalent assets that can be liquidated in seven days or less, and only federally regulated financial institutions can serve as trustees. A significant portion of existing trusts will no longer qualify, forcing brokers to scramble for new providers or revert to costlier bonds.