Former Federal Highway Administration chief counsel now heads FMCSA

WASHINGTON — Adrienne Camire has been appointed to lead the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration as both deputy and acting administrator, FMCSA announced on Friday.

Adrienne Camire. Credit: FMCSA

Camire, who was chief counsel at the Federal Highway Administration during the first Trump administration, had been named senior adviser at FMCSA by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy in January.

“Thank you to President Trump and Secretary Duffy for their confidence in me to serve in this role,” Camire said in a statement.

“I am honored to lead FMCSA in its mission to prevent commercial motor vehicle crashes, fatalities, and injuries on our nation’s roads. I look forward to working closely with all stakeholders to advance our shared safety goals.”