Former Federal Highway Administration chief counsel now heads FMCSA

WASHINGTON — Adrienne Camire has been appointed to lead the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration as both deputy and acting administrator, FMCSA announced on Friday.
Camire, who was chief counsel at the Federal Highway Administration during the first Trump administration, had been named senior adviser at FMCSA by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy in January.
“Thank you to President Trump and Secretary Duffy for their confidence in me to serve in this role,” Camire said in a statement.
“I am honored to lead FMCSA in its mission to prevent commercial motor vehicle crashes, fatalities, and injuries on our nation’s roads. I look forward to working closely with all stakeholders to advance our shared safety goals.”
In addition to her time at FHWA, Camire “has over 20 years of legal, regulatory and compliance experience within the private and academic sectors,” according to FMCSA.
The FMCSA has had eight Senate-confirmed administrators since it was created in 2000, but during that time 10 other political appointees have led the agency in acting roles.
The longest the agency has gone without a confirmed administrator is three years, between October 2019 when Trump appointee Ray Martinez stepped down and September 2022 when Biden appointee Robin Hutcheson was confirmed. Between those dates Jim Mullen, Wiley Deck and Meera Joshi led the agency in acting roles.
FMCSA has not had a confirmed administrator since January 2024 when Hutcheson left the agency.
