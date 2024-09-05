Former Flexport associate raises $6.5M for SMB freight management platform

Freight management platform Portex announced Thursday it has raised $6.25 million in seed funding to further develop its technology for small and midsize shippers. The funding round was led by Footwork VC, with participation from Cowboy Ventures and previous investors, Susa Ventures and Base10.

Founded in 2022 by Brittany Ennix, Portex was inspired by Ennix’s family background in manufacturing and her experience at Uber and Flexport, where she worked with midmarket clients.

In an interview with FreightWaves, Ennix explained that Portex’s core focus is on building technology that integrates with the existing workflows of everyday shippers, rather than forcing them to change their processes. Many SMB shippers have established relationships with multiple freight forwarders, brokers and carriers. Portex aims to support these relationships, instead of requiring shippers to work with a single provider, a common challenge Ennix observed in her previous roles.

“The enterprise transportation management systems tend to be too expensive, very cumbersome and overkill for what SMB shippers need,” she said. “As a result, many companies still manage transportation tasks manually across email, spreadsheets and multiple sites. However, SMB shippers can achieve significant transportation savings, just like enterprise companies, by adopting the right technology that enhances their existing processes.”



