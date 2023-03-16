FreezPak Logistics to open cold storage facility near Chicago

Cold chain solutions provider FreezPak Logistics announced plans to open a new location near Chicago by the end of the year.

The 212,807-square-foot facility in Bedford, Illinois, will be a temperature-controlled warehouse featuring 30 loading docks, 30,000 pallet positions and 51 container plug-ins. The location will be near Interstate 55 and a CSX rail yard, aiming to service the Midwest cold supply chain.

The Chicago facility, the company’s eighth nationwide, will contribute to the rapid growth FreezPak Logistics has undertaken over the past several years.

In February, the company opened a 267,575-square-foot cold storage facility in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

FreezPak also has a 315,000-square-foot cold storage development under construction in Miami to serve the South Florida supply chain. The Miami facility is slated to open in April.

FreezPak has a cold storage development under construction in Jacksonville, Florida, scheduled to open next year, as well.





Once the Jacksonville facility comes online in the first quarter of 2024, FreezPak officials said they can offer a total of 315,000 frozen pallet positions across the company’s national network.

“FreezPak remains committed to providing unmatched design in cold chain buildings while keeping the needs of the customer at the forefront of all we do,” co-CEO Dave Saoud said in a statement.

Founded in 2001, FreezPak Logistics is a family-owned company headquartered in Carteret, New Jersey. It currently operates five facilities, including four in New Jersey and one in Philadelphia.

As of Thursday, Chicago’s outbound reefer volume (ROTVI.CHI) was down almost 14% since the beginning of the week, according to FreightWaves SONAR. Outbound tender rejections (ROTRI.CHI) are up 6%, signaling the the market is tightening.

Reefer outbound tender volumes in Chicago (ROTVI.CHI) have fallen sharply since the beginning of the week. (Chart: FreightWaves SONAR) To learn more about SONAR, click here.

