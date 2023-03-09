Texas tollway truck traffic up over 25%

Truck traffic on the Texas State Highway 130 toll road surged to 3.2 million transactions last year, a 26% increase compared to 2021, according to the company that operates the public-private thoroughfare in the Lone Star State.

Overall, SH 130 Concession Co. recorded 11.42 million vehicle transactions last year, a 17% year-over-year (y/y) increase.

“This region has become a hub of manufacturing investment and economic development, with SH 130 serving as a critical transportation artery,” Jeff Billows, president and COO of SH 130 Concession Co., said in a news release.

State Highway 130 runs 91 miles through central Texas. Buda, Texas-based SH 130 Concession operates a private toll road that runs along a 41-mile stretch of the highway from just southeast of Austin south to Seguin, a town about 30 miles east of San Antonio.

SH 130 officials attributed the increase in more truckers using the tollway to a sharp uptick in industrial and manufacturing development all along the corridor since 2020. Projects that have recently sprung up include the Tesla Gigafactory that opened in Austin in 2021, as well as the $17 billion Samsung semiconductor plant currently under construction in the nearby town of Taylor.

Another contributing factor is SH 130 Concession Co.’s partnership with the Texas Trucking Association (TXTA) to provide more carriers and shippers access to the toll road through rebates and incentive programs.





“SH 130 Concession Co. partners with TXTA-qualified carriers to pilot different programs which highlight the travel time, reliability and safety advantages that SH 130 provides to carriers and shippers in this important freight corridor,” James Lovett, SH 130’s director of government relations and public affairs, told FreightWaves.

The base toll rate for passenger vehicles is $8.14 with an electronic toll tag to travel the entire length of the toll road. The base toll rate for an 18-wheeler with one trailer is $32.46 with an electronic toll tag.

Total traffic along the roadway has increased 47% since 2019, while tractor-trailer traffic has increased 68% compared to four years ago.

The FreightWaves SONAR platform includes the Outbound Tender Market Share Index that measures the relative percentage of outbound tender volumes in each market in the U.S., adding up to 100. The Austin market accounted for about .65% of the total outbound truckload demand recently, while San Antonio accounted for .35%.

