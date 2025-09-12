Freight brokers pushing truck-fitness bill

WASHINGTON — Truck brokers want to see long-sought legislation that sets selection standards for motor carriers included in the next highway bill.

The Motor Carrier Safety Selection Standard Act, reintroduced on Thursday by U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Minn., requires that brokers and shippers only contract with trucking companies that are registered with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, hold a valid operating authority, and meet the required insurance thresholds.

The legislation also directs FMCSA to create a public-facing website confirming which carriers meet these requirements.

“Currently, a significant number of motor carriers lack formal safety ratings, making it challenging for contracting entities to assess their operating authority and attributable risk,” wrote Daniel Hoff, vice president of government affairs for the Transportation Intermediaries Association, in comments filed recently with the U.S. Department of Transportation.