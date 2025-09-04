FMCSA pumps the brakes on new trucking regulations

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has pushed into 2026 a slate of potential regulations affecting the trucking industry, including a second proposed rule aimed at combatting alleged price gouging by freight brokers.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration published the first notice of proposed rulemaking (NPRM) on the broker transparency in November 2024 at the request of the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association and the Small Business in Transportation Coalition (SBTC), which generated over 5,000 comments. At the request of SBTC, the comment period was reopened earlier this year, resulting in another 2,000 comments.

Now, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s latest regulatory agenda published this week by the Office of Management Budget, FMCSA has scheduled a second broker transparency NPRM for May 2026.

In addition to FMCSA’s new broker transparency rule, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is delaying until at least January 2026 consideration of a rule that would require side-guard equipment on trailers and semitrailers to reduce injuries and deaths in crashes with automobiles, according to the new agenda.