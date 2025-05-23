Sign In Newsletters Contact Us


Freight industry layoffs surge across California, Texas

Amazon, FedEx, UPS and F&S Produce West announce 1,048 job cuts

Noi Mahoney
·
Freight-related layoffs hit Amazon, FedEx, UPS and F&S Produce West over the past week. (Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Layoffs continue to significantly impact the freight industry as firms in California and Texas announced more than 1,048 layoffs over the past week.

Companies announcing worker reductions include UPS, FedEx, F&S Produce West LLC and Amazon.

UPS

UPS plans to cut two shifts at a warehouse in West Sacramento, California, eliminating 355 workers by mid-July.

Atlanta-based UPS (NYSE: UPS) said the layoffs are part of a companywide initiative it described as “the largest network reconfiguration in UPS history,” according to The Sacramento Bee.

In April, UPS told investors it planned to cut its workforce by around 20,000 positions and close 73 facilities by the end of the year.

    Noi Mahoney

    Noi Mahoney is a Texas-based journalist who covers cross-border trade, logistics and supply chains for FreightWaves. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in English in 1998. Mahoney has more than 20 years experience as a journalist, working for newspapers in Maryland and Texas. Contact nmahoney@freightwaves.com