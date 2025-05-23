Freight industry layoffs surge across California, Texas

Layoffs continue to significantly impact the freight industry as firms in California and Texas announced more than 1,048 layoffs over the past week.

Companies announcing worker reductions include UPS, FedEx, F&S Produce West LLC and Amazon.

UPS

UPS plans to cut two shifts at a warehouse in West Sacramento, California, eliminating 355 workers by mid-July.

Atlanta-based UPS (NYSE: UPS) said the layoffs are part of a companywide initiative it described as “the largest network reconfiguration in UPS history,” according to The Sacramento Bee.

In April, UPS told investors it planned to cut its workforce by around 20,000 positions and close 73 facilities by the end of the year.