  • ITVI.USA
    15,847.410
    32.940
    0.2%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.870
    0.056
    2%
  • OTRI.USA
    23.280
    0.260
    1.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,838.240
    27.600
    0.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.030
    -0.090
    -2.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.530
    0.160
    4.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.330
    -0.050
    -3.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.410
    0.160
    4.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.320
    0.090
    4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.980
    0.140
    3.6%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    0.000
    0%
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Freight storm rages on

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Friday, September 3, 2021
1 minute read

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to WeatherOptics founder and CEO Scott Pecoriello about the data behind the storm. What are the numbers showing us about Hurricane Ida?

Port X Logistics founder Brian Kempisty discusses how chartered vessels affect drayage, transload and OTR trucking capacity.

Bay Cities’ Joshua Linden talks us into the world of retail display and pop-ups. 

Professional trucker Keaira Finlay takes us inside the cab to talk about life on the road and how she ended up on a Star Trek spinoff.

Granite Logistics’ Mike Harris does some heavy lifting as he discusses the ins and outs of heavy haul.

Lady Logistix LLC CEO Tristen Simmons’ goal is to empower women in the industry to come together, share experiences and help grow successful supply chain businesses. She shares how she’s driving change in the supply chain.

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.

