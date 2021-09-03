Freight storm rages on

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to WeatherOptics founder and CEO Scott Pecoriello about the data behind the storm. What are the numbers showing us about Hurricane Ida?

Port X Logistics founder Brian Kempisty discusses how chartered vessels affect drayage, transload and OTR trucking capacity.

Bay Cities’ Joshua Linden talks us into the world of retail display and pop-ups.

Professional trucker Keaira Finlay takes us inside the cab to talk about life on the road and how she ended up on a Star Trek spinoff.

Granite Logistics’ Mike Harris does some heavy lifting as he discusses the ins and outs of heavy haul.

Lady Logistix LLC CEO Tristen Simmons’ goal is to empower women in the industry to come together, share experiences and help grow successful supply chain businesses. She shares how she’s driving change in the supply chain.

