Freightmate AI seeks dismissal of Flexport copyright lawsuit

Freightmate AI has filed a motion to dismiss Flexport’s copyright infringement lawsuit against it.

The motion, filed on April 22, argues that Flexport’s claims for trade secret misappropriation and copyright infringement lack a sufficient legal basis.

Freightmate AI’s attorneys contend that the complaint fails to demonstrate any direct involvement of the company in the alleged misappropriation acts carried out by former Flexport employees now affiliated with Freightmate.

“Flexport never should have named Freightmate as a defendant in this case,” Freightmate stated in the motion. “While the allegations … contain some detail regarding supposed exfiltration of its materials by [Jason] Zhao, they say virtually nothing about Freightmate.”



