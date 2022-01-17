Freightos Group acquires 7L Freight, expanding digital air cargo product
WebCargo unit has experienced strong growth in users and transactions since start of pandemic
Freightos, a rapidly growing online marketplace for freight transportation, announced Monday that it has acquired Oregon-based rate management company 7L Freight to further enhance the instant airfreight pricing and booking capabilities of its WebCargo unit.
WebCargo is a multicarrier platform that connects airlines to freight forwarders, giving them automated pricing, quotes and reservations, much like travelers who book passenger tickets through sites like Kayak.com. The Freightos platform separately connects forwarders to shippers with goods to move.
Dynamic pricing and booking are made possible by automated programing interface technology. Automated connections give both sides much predictability, accuracy and convenience. Other vendor-neutral airfreight markets include cargo.one and Unisys Corp.’s Cargo Portal.
The acquisition comes as the air cargo industry significantly increased digital adoption during the COVID-19 pandemic. Air cargo companies are making the shift for several reasons, including fluctuations in staffing levels that have made it more difficult to manually confirm transactions by phone and email, passenger airlines moving more cargo with dedicated aircraft and needing to update prices more frequently, and a tight supply of aircraft and escalating rates that created an incentive for forwarders to book space faster and carriers to more efficiently allocate capacity.
Airfreight demand in 2021 increased about 9% from pre-crisis levels in 2019, according to the International Air Transport Association.
More than 30 air carriers are sharing their reservation systems with WebCargo, up from three in 2019. WebCargo experienced a 1,000% year-on-year growth in electronic bookings last year and more than 35% of global air cargo capacity is available via WebCargo, according to Freightos. Available cargo capacity represented by carriers on WebCargo increased nearly 200% since the start of 2020. With the addition of 7L Freight, more than 3,000 freight forwarders now use the system.
Silk Way West Airlines, an Azerbaijan-based all-cargo carrier with 13 freighters, in December became the latest airline to join the WebCargo platform.
In November, WebCargo released a mobile application allowing forwarders to search, compare and book air cargo from anywhere, especially in areas where Internet connections are unreliable.
Forwarders using 7L Freight will continue to have access to the same rate features and support, combined with instant pricing and booking capabilities in the WebCargo platform.
“We’ve competed with WebCargo over the years, and I believe that by joining our data sets and capabilities, we’ll be able to provide an industry-leading, comprehensive global solution to our customers,” 7L Freight CEO Brennan O’Dowd said in the announcement.
Freightos was founded by serial entrepreneur Zvi Schreiber and has raised more than $100 million from leading venture funds such as GE Ventures and the Singapore Exchange.
Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.
What to Read Next:
Freightos takes on TAC with new airfreight index
Qatar Airways to offer capacity through WebCargo digital platform
3 Comments
Making more cash by working online from home in part time. Last month i have received $18365 from this easy home based work in my part time only. This online job is very easy to do and its earning are just awesome. Get your hands on this job right now by follow details on this website.____________𝐖𝐰𝐰.𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝟏.𝐜𝐨𝐦
Web earning platform which enables you to makes more than $500 daily on the internet. Just do some part time work and earns over $500 easily on line. Last month I have got paid $17196 and I am doing is simply copy and paste some things online just for 2 hrs per day. Easy to do and easy to connect too. All you have to do is go to the site cited below and follow directions.
=-=-=->> 𝐖𝐰𝐰.𝐏𝐀𝐘𝐂𝐀𝐒𝐇𝟏.𝐜𝐨𝐦
G00gle!!Yes,this is definitely the most financially rewarding work I’ve had . previous monday I bought a great Lotus Elan after I been earning Usd7845 this-last/7 weeks and-a little over, Usd12k last month . . I started this four months/ago and immediately started to bring home minimum Usd78 per/hr … I worked here ….. >>>>>>> 𝐖𝐰𝐰.𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧𝟏.𝐜𝐨𝐦