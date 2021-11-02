  • ITVI.USA
FreightTech entrepreneurs are rising to the top — Rising Tides

Bright ideas being born in the heart of Freight Alley

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixTuesday, November 2, 2021
Less than a minute

On this episode of Rising Tides, Covenant Logistics’ Matt McLelland welcomes an old friend and FreightTech entrepreneur, Ryan Rogers. 

Rogers is the founder of TextLocate, a service that allows logistics professionals to access the location of their freight with just a single text message. Hear about the ways entrepreneurs have grown in the FreightTech space and why it is important to push forward new ideas. 

You can find more Rising Tides episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

