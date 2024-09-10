FreightTech startup Aifleet raises $16M Series B to expand operations

Technology-enabled trucking company Aifleet announced Tuesday it has closed on a $16.6 million Series B round led by Tom Williams, general partner at Heron Rock.

The Austin, Texas-based carrier plans to use the funds to fuel its technology research and development, grow its operations and sales teams, and further develop scalable infrastructure, according to a news release.

“As truck utilization has trended downward since 2018, Aifleet has developed technology to mitigate the problem and the strain created by the trucker shortage, while bringing real humanity back to the driver experience,” co-founder and CEO Marc El Khoury said in a statement.

In addition to Williams, the Series B round included participation from Volvo Group Venture Capital, Obvious Ventures, Ibex Investors, Compound, Winthrop Square and Cooley.



