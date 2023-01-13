FreightTech takes center stage in Vegas – WTT

Watch Now


On today’s episode of WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Dooner is catching up with Manifest conference organizer Pam Simon. We’ll find out what’s in store for attendees at the first major FreightTech conference of the year. 

We follow up with Torc to talk about my recent test ride in its autonomous truck. CSO Andrew Culhane talks about Torc’s approach to the AV market, the importance of an OEM and the road to viability in autonomy.

Bad news is never easy to break but great freight relationships are built on trust. Kingsgate Logistics’ Tom Curee talks about how to communicate tough news. Plus, why email needs to die and logistics conference survival tips.

What are the biggest problems in e-commerce and e-procurement and how can tech solve them? TradeCentric’s Kevin Kazenmayer talks about solutions available now.

Plus, a trucker derails a train, wrong-way drivers, the one place you never want fall in during a package delivery and more on this Friday the 13th episode.

