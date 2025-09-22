Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
FreightWaves announces 2026 FreightTech 100 companies

Autonomous trucking, visibility, and AI workflows performed well in 2025

John Paul Hampstead
·
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • FreightWaves' 2026 FreightTech 100 list showcases significant advancements in autonomous trucking, AI-powered efficiency, and sustainable logistics solutions.
  • Several companies, including Waabi, Torc Robotics, and Motive, are making strides in autonomous vehicle technology and fleet management, securing substantial funding and expanding their operations.
  • The list highlights a trend towards strategic partnerships, technological innovation (like AI and generative AI), and expansion into new markets, driven by post-pandemic growth.
  • Companies like FourKites and Uber Freight are focusing on enhancing supply chain visibility and sustainability through AI-driven workflows and investments in electric vehicle fleets.
FreightWaves has unveiled its eighth annual FreightTech 100 list, recognizing the most innovative and disruptive companies in the freight technology sector. This year’s selections highlight a surge in autonomous trucking advancements, AI-driven efficiencies, and sustainable logistics solutions. 

This morning’s announcement sets the stage for the FreightTech 25, which will be revealed in October at F3: The Future of Freight Festival in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The 2026 FreightTech 100 reflects an industry accelerating toward autonomy and intelligence. Notable trends include strategic partnerships, massive funding rounds, and expansions into new markets, as firms prepare for a post-pandemic growth era.

Among the standouts is Waabi, which raised $200 million USD to launch fully driverless trucks in 2025 and recently appointed former Uber Freight CEO Lior Ron as COO to spearhead commercial rollout. Waabi’s generative AI technology has enabled rapid development, including the opening of a purpose-built AV trucking terminal in Lancaster, Texas, positioning it as a leader in autonomous freight.

Torc Robotics, a Daimler Truck subsidiary, continues to expand its footprint with a new engineering center in Ann Arbor, Michigan, tapping into regional talent for AV advancements. As Daimler seeks investors for the unit, Torc’s 2025 playbook emphasizes next-generation software and autonomous hubs, underscoring its commitment to commercializing self-driving Class 8 trucks.

Motive stands out in fleet management, securing $150 million in funding and being named the top provider across segments in G2’s reports. The company’s Fall 2025 product showcase introduced AI tools for compliance and coaching, helping fleets reduce risks and boost efficiency in a competitive landscape.

FourKites excels in supply chain visibility, with its 2025 summit focusing on AI-ready workflows and automation to enhance global efficiency. Partnerships like those with Bayer demonstrate how its platform prevents disruptions, solidifying its role in resilient supply chains.

Uber Freight is betting big on cross-border growth as U.S.-Mexico trade surges 21%, while its Deliver 2025 conference spotlighted AI networks and a new EV fleet program with Tesla to promote sustainable trucking.

Gatik’s autonomous delivery innovations include the Arena simulation platform built with NVIDIA, accelerating driverless operations for clients like Walmart and Tyson Foods. Ryder’s investment supports Gatik’s North American network expansion.

Aurora Driverless Trucks has begun nighttime operations on key routes and opened a Phoenix terminal, more than doubling capacity for partners like Werner.

These anecdotes illustrate the dynamic progress within the FreightTech 100, where innovation meets real-world application.

Methodology

The FreightTech 100 was curated by an internal FreightWaves panel from hundreds of nominations.

The FreightTech 25 will be voted on by 80+ executives, investors, and academics, with the winners determined via a points-based system and results audited by HHM. Winners will be announced at F3—secure your spot today.

The 2026 FreightTech 100 (in alphabetical order):

Company Name
aifleet
Alvys
Amazon Freight
Aperia Technologies
Aurora
Banyan Technology
Better Trucks
Bitfreighter
Blue Yonder
BlueGrace Logistics
Bluewire, LLC
Bot Auto Autonomous Trucking
Breakthrough
C.H. Robinson
C3 Solutions
Cargado
Cargomatic, Inc.
Carrier1
CarrierSource
CtrlChain
DAT Freight & Analytics
Descartes Systems Group
Dispatch
EBE Technologies
Echo Global Logistics
Everstream Analytics
FleetPulse
FleetWorks
Fleetio
Fleetworthy
Flock Freight
Foley Dash Platform
FourKites
Front
Gatik
Geotab Altitude
Gnosis Freight
Harbinger
Highway
Hyperscale Systems
IQAX
ISAAC Instruments
ITS Logistics
Intelligent Audit
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.
Konexial, Inc
Link Logistics Energy Solutions
Loadsmart
Loadsure
LunaPath
Lytx
McLeod Software
Moddule
Motive
MyCarrier
Nauta
OTR Solutions
OneRail
Optilogic
Orderful
Outpost
Outrider
Overhaul
PCS Software
Pallet
Parade
PayCargo
Platform Science
Portcast
Powerfleet
Qued
RXO, Inc.
Range Energy
Redwood Logistics
Relay Payments
Reliance Partners
Repowr
Samsara
Shipwell
Solera
SuperDrive™ by PlusAI
Tai Software
ThermoKing
Tive
Torc
TrailerSentry
Transfix
Transflo
Trax Technologies
Trimble Transportation
Triumph
Truck Parking Club
Truckstop.com
Uber Freight
WWEX Group
Wabash TaaS
Waabi
Warp
XPO
Zipments

John Paul Hampstead

John Paul conducts research on multimodal freight markets and holds a Ph.D. in English literature from the University of Michigan. Prior to building a research team at FreightWaves, JP spent two years on the editorial side covering trucking markets, freight brokerage, and M&A.