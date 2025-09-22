FreightWaves announces 2026 FreightTech 100 companies

FreightWaves has unveiled its eighth annual FreightTech 100 list, recognizing the most innovative and disruptive companies in the freight technology sector. This year’s selections highlight a surge in autonomous trucking advancements, AI-driven efficiencies, and sustainable logistics solutions.

This morning’s announcement sets the stage for the FreightTech 25, which will be revealed in October at F3: The Future of Freight Festival in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The 2026 FreightTech 100 reflects an industry accelerating toward autonomy and intelligence. Notable trends include strategic partnerships, massive funding rounds, and expansions into new markets, as firms prepare for a post-pandemic growth era.

Among the standouts is Waabi, which raised $200 million USD to launch fully driverless trucks in 2025 and recently appointed former Uber Freight CEO Lior Ron as COO to spearhead commercial rollout. Waabi’s generative AI technology has enabled rapid development, including the opening of a purpose-built AV trucking terminal in Lancaster, Texas, positioning it as a leader in autonomous freight.