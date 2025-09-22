FreightWaves announces 2026 FreightTech 100 companies

FreightWaves has unveiled its eighth annual FreightTech 100 list, recognizing the most innovative and disruptive companies in the freight technology sector. This year’s selections highlight a surge in autonomous trucking advancements, AI-driven efficiencies, and sustainable logistics solutions.
This morning’s announcement sets the stage for the FreightTech 25, which will be revealed in October at F3: The Future of Freight Festival in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
The 2026 FreightTech 100 reflects an industry accelerating toward autonomy and intelligence. Notable trends include strategic partnerships, massive funding rounds, and expansions into new markets, as firms prepare for a post-pandemic growth era.
Among the standouts is Waabi, which raised $200 million USD to launch fully driverless trucks in 2025 and recently appointed former Uber Freight CEO Lior Ron as COO to spearhead commercial rollout. Waabi’s generative AI technology has enabled rapid development, including the opening of a purpose-built AV trucking terminal in Lancaster, Texas, positioning it as a leader in autonomous freight.
Torc Robotics, a Daimler Truck subsidiary, continues to expand its footprint with a new engineering center in Ann Arbor, Michigan, tapping into regional talent for AV advancements. As Daimler seeks investors for the unit, Torc’s 2025 playbook emphasizes next-generation software and autonomous hubs, underscoring its commitment to commercializing self-driving Class 8 trucks.
Motive stands out in fleet management, securing $150 million in funding and being named the top provider across segments in G2’s reports. The company’s Fall 2025 product showcase introduced AI tools for compliance and coaching, helping fleets reduce risks and boost efficiency in a competitive landscape.
FourKites excels in supply chain visibility, with its 2025 summit focusing on AI-ready workflows and automation to enhance global efficiency. Partnerships like those with Bayer demonstrate how its platform prevents disruptions, solidifying its role in resilient supply chains.
Uber Freight is betting big on cross-border growth as U.S.-Mexico trade surges 21%, while its Deliver 2025 conference spotlighted AI networks and a new EV fleet program with Tesla to promote sustainable trucking.
Gatik’s autonomous delivery innovations include the Arena simulation platform built with NVIDIA, accelerating driverless operations for clients like Walmart and Tyson Foods. Ryder’s investment supports Gatik’s North American network expansion.
Aurora Driverless Trucks has begun nighttime operations on key routes and opened a Phoenix terminal, more than doubling capacity for partners like Werner.
These anecdotes illustrate the dynamic progress within the FreightTech 100, where innovation meets real-world application.
Methodology
The FreightTech 100 was curated by an internal FreightWaves panel from hundreds of nominations.
The FreightTech 25 will be voted on by 80+ executives, investors, and academics, with the winners determined via a points-based system and results audited by HHM. Winners will be announced at F3—secure your spot today.