FreightWaves Forum opens up community conversations for today’s top stories

FreightWaves opened up forums for users to add their voice to the coverage of the top stories happening in the transportation industry.

Forum will allow for open communication between readers of FreightWaves’ content in a space that fosters engaging conversation and interaction. Users will be able to provide real-time reaction to the news of the day.

FreightWaves’ experts will also be able to chime in with answers to user questions, insights about their articles, and more.

Join the conversation by scrolling down to the bottom of the story you are reading and entering the forum portal. You can also join by visiting https://forum.freightwaves.com/latest.