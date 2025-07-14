FreightWaves launches FreightTech 2026 awards

FreightWaves is announcing the opening of nominations for its annual FreightTech Awards, a prestigious recognition program honoring the most innovative technology companies and transportation providers in North American freight. Nominate your company here.

As the industry recovers from a multiyear downturn that’s affected both freight and technology sectors, the FreightTech 2026 awards take on added significance. This year’s list should offer valuable early insights into which companies are best positioned to lead and thrive in the next freight bull market.

This year’s awards follow a particularly notable edition in the series’ history. The 2025 FreightTech 25, announced at the F3: Future of Freight Festival last year, featured a number of unexpected selections. FreightWaves CEO Craig Fuller called it “the most disrupted list I’ve ever seen.”

As we look ahead to FreightTech 2026, many are eager to see if this trend of surprises continues or if established industry leaders will reassert their dominance.

Nominations for FreightTech 2026 are open from Monday, July 14, through Sept. 1. The FreightTech 100 will be unveiled Sept. 22, and the top 25 will be revealed about two months later — on Oct. 22 at F3 in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

One important note: FreightWaves has introduced a new tiered pricing structure for nominations, and it pays to nominate early.

Early Entry (July 14-27): $499

Standard Entry (July 28-Aug. 17): $549

Last Chance (Aug. 18-Sept. 1): $599

This approach is designed to streamline the nomination process and ensure that the most innovative and impactful companies receive the recognition they deserve.

The selection process begins with FreightWaves’ research team, market analysts and journalists carefully evaluating nominations to determine the FreightTech 100. Following this initial selection, an independent panel of industry specialists, including analysts, transportation executives and other thought leaders, have the challenging task of narrowing down the list to the elite FreightTech 25.

Past honorees read like a who’s who of the freight industry, featuring established giants such as Amazon, FedEx and J.B. Hunt, alongside innovative startups like Platform Science, Samsara, Motive, Cargado, and Highway.

Whether you’re part of a cutting-edge startup, an established industry leader or simply an admirer of freight innovation, we encourage you to participate in this celebration of progress.

Nominate a deserving company or learn more about FreightTech 2026 by visiting www.freightwaves.com/awards/2026-freighttech-award.

July 14: Nominations for the FreightTech awards open at Early Entry price ($499).

July 27: Early Entry ends.

July 28: Standard Entry ($549) begins.

Aug. 17: Standard Entry ends.

Aug. 18: Last Chance ($599) begins.

Sept. 1: Nominations for the FreightTech awards close (at 6 p.m. EDT Monday)

Sept. 22: FreightTech 100 winners announced.

Nov. 20: FreightTech 25 winners announced at F3: Future of Freight Festival.

Click here to nominate a company for the 2026 FreightTech awards.