FreightWaves LIVE recap: Is LPaaS the future of FreightTech?

Logistics Programming as a Service have potential to solve integration issues

Alyssa Sporrer Alyssa SporrerWednesday, May 19, 2021
Redwood expert talks about FreightTech.
(Photo: FreightWaves)

This fireside chat recap is from Day 1 of FreightWaves LIVE @HOME.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: LPaaS as the future of FreightTech

DETAILS: FreightWaves’ President, George Abernathy, and Mark Yeager chat about the future of FreightTech and how Logistics Programming as a Service (LPaaS) can help shippers overcome integration challenges.

SPEAKER: Yeager is the CEO at Redwood Logistics.

BIO: Yeager has more than 25 years of experience in transportation and logistics. In addition to working as Redwood’s CEO, he works with CI Capital Partners and Simplified. Yeager served in a variety of roles at Hub Group Inc. throughout his 23 years at the company.

KEY QUOTES FROM YEAGER

“LPaaS is much more than a tech strategy. It’s really a new operating model for us. Think about it as bridging the gap between logistics, execution and technology using some proprietary tools, especially RedwoodConnect, our no-code integration platform, to leverage an open ecosystem.”

“Not all of the great ideas are coming from the large TMS providers or the larger 3PLs. There’s a lot of emerging concepts, ideas, technologies and datasets that are out there that can really help our shippers effectively manage their supply chain. The problem is, historically they have been prevented from being able to really access that.”

“What LPaaS does is it enables shippers to get beyond those limitations and really develop a highly customized solution that meets their needs in an affordable and scalable way.”

Alyssa Sporrer Alyssa SporrerWednesday, May 19, 2021
Alyssa Sporrer

Alyssa Sporrer

Alyssa is a reporter at FreightWaves, covering stories related to sustainability in the freight industry. She graduated from Iowa State University with a double major in Marketing and Environmental Studies. She is passionate about all things environmental and enjoys outdoor activities such as skiing, ultimate frisbee, hiking, and soccer.

